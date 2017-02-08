Regional weather conference in Abu Dhabi on Friday

Abu Dhabi: Representatives of 36 Asian countries will converge in Abu Dhabi on Friday for back-to-back conferences to discuss critical topics concerning Asia’s disaster risk reduction, data exchange and meteorological services, among others.

The seventh session of the Regional Conference on Management of Meteorological and Hydrological Services (RECO-7) will be held on Friday to discuss the technical aspect of the 16th session of Regional Association II (Asia) that talks about the technical and entrepreneurial issues related to the regional meteorological services.

The representatives of the member states attending the conference will share their best practices in addressing the challenges that meteorological services face generally, share knowledge and improve the process of issuing and writing weather forecasts, among others.

The conference will also discuss the regional partnerships of meteorology and sharing of information with the World Meteorological Centres (WMCs), as well as the relation and the influence of meteorology on the natural disasters. The third theme of the preparatory conference will focus on developing the potentials and the relationships with the private sector.

The 16th session of the Regional Association II (RA II-16) will begin on February 12 and run until February 16. In this session, representatives will vote for the UAE for the regional leadership for the next four years.

Many critical topics concerning Asia will be presented such as disaster risk reduction, resilience and prevention focusing on impact-based decision support services, climate services, action and resilience, capacity development and partnerships among the meteorological services and the World Meteorology Organisation (WMO), among others.

Dr Abdullah Ahmad Al Mandoos, Director of the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) in the UAE, and Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation, met in Geneva last September to sign the host agreement for the 16th session of Regional Association II. During the ceremony, the WMO secretary-general lauded the UAE’s contribution to the global efforts for the development of meteorological science, and the improvement of its various applications.