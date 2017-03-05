Mobile
Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Light showers fell across many areas of the country on Sunday morning, and will continue throughout the day

Image Credit: Arshad Ali, Gulf News
Light rain hit parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah on Sunday morning.
 

Dubai: The week started on a wet note as commuters made their way through traffic in the rain.

On Saturday night, the NCMS issued a thunder warning, which was accompanied with strong winds that took place at night and into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Scattered rainfall affected many areas of the UAE on Sunday morning, ranging all the way from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain, and from Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS), Sunday’s weather is expected to be cloudy all across the country with average temperatures of 23 to 26 degrees Celsius.  

Over the next two days, residents can look forward to more cloudy days ahead with light to moderate rainfall.

 

 

The winds will be quite reasonable, with northeasterly to northwesterly winds that will peak at 35km/h in coastal areas, causing dust to blow over exposed areas.

Temperatures until Tuesday will remain in the mid-20s, ranging from 16 to 30 degrees Celsius in internal areas and 14 to 28 degrees Celsius in coastal areas.

Sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, becoming rough at times with the cloud activity.

United Arab Emirates
