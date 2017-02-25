Rain and cool breeze to continue, says NCMS

Several parts of Abu Dhabi experienced wet weather yesterday with the National Centre for Metrology and Seismology predicting four days of rain.

Dubai: The UAE woke up to a wet morning once again on Saturday as light rain continued across the country, extending the wet spell.

The country witnessed intermittent drizzles over the last two weeks and more rain has been forecast for the next few days.

According to officials at the National Centre for Metreology and seismology (NCMS), clouds will continue to hover over the UAE skies, with the skies beginning to clear from Monday.

Showers are expected to bring the temperatures down on Sunday and Monday, allowing people to enjoy the cool breeze across different regions of the country.

“Winds blowing from west to east are blowing in more clouds to the country and we are expecting more rain over the next couple of days,” said a met official.

However, he said the skies will be clear from midweek but overcast conditions may reappear later next week.

He added that the weather pattern currently experienced in the UAE is normal for this time of the year, but the wet spell has extended for a longer period this season.

“Normally we experience some rain during winter. The skies are usually overcast during this season but this year after a long time, we have experienced an extended wet spell, which is nothing out of the ordinary,” said the weatherman.

The UAE’s highest peak, Jebel Jais, once again received the highest rainfall over the last 24 hours with 4.8mm of showers, while other areas across the country received a rainfall of around 1mm.

The NCMS has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea as rough conditions are expected in the Arabian Gulf as well as in the Sea of Oman.

Temperatures in the country are expected to range between 28 degree Celsius and 14 degree Celsius.