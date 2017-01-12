Poor visibility causes 144 accidents in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Poor visibility causes 144 accidents in Dubai

Fog inland, significant drop in temperature in some areas forecast for weekend

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf NewsA
Thick fog blankets part of Sharjah on early Thursday morning.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Thick fog caused visibility to drop to less than 50 metres in most parts of the UAE on Thursday morning, delaying more than a hundred flights and causing accidents.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and some western areas experienced extremely poor visibility on Thursday morning, forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said.

The blanket of fog resulted in 144 accidents across Dubai between 6am and 10am due to fog, according to the Dubai Police’s command and control. It also received 1,257 calls in the same period.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mohammad Juma Aman, director of Dubai Police’s Command and Control Room (operations room), urged motorists to take extra care when driving in low-visibility conditions, as traffic accidents tend to increase in such conditions.

He added that motorists should ensure that their vehicles’ windshields, windows and headlights are clean, and that their indicators are working before driving.

He said drivers should leave enough distance between their vehicle and the one in front, and reduce their speed in order to stay within the area visible to them. He also advised drivers to stick to their lane, and only switch lanes when necessary.

Forecasters expect better conditions on Friday and Saturday although mist and fog are still expected in some areas.

“We expect that the fog will form over some inland areas. The chance of fog is there because of the northwesterly flow that is bringing a lot of humidity from the sea and the light wind during early morning,” a forecaster told Gulf News.

“Along coastal areas such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, it will be clear, or mist may form. But when you go further inland, visibility will reduce to less than 2,000m and in some areas such as Al Ghur, near Al Ain, it’s expected to drop to less than 1,000m,” he added.

Visibility may still drop during the day on Friday or Saturday in some areas as fresh winds coming from the sea will blow inland to kick up dust or sand in exposed areas.

But good news to those who love to snuggle in the cold as forecasters are expecting a significant drop in temperature on Friday night by around 3 degree Celsius to 5C especially in coastal areas of Abu Dhabi and to the western parts of the country.

The minimum temperature expected in western areas, especially on Friday night, is 12C to 14C.

The Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be rough to very rough with wave heights reaching 8ft to 12ft, and 6ft to 10ft offshore.

More from Weather

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
sharjah
follow this tag on MGNsharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEWeather

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences