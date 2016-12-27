Mobile
NCMS urges motorists to be cautious in foggy conditions

Fair to partly cloudy weather on Wednesday and Thursday, NCMS forecasts

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) has urged motorists to be cautious due to low horizontal visibility caused by fog in various parts of the country.

The centre said that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with light to moderate winds in general. The relative humidity is likely to increase during the night and early morning, with a chance of fog/mist formation in some areas. Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

The statement added that on Wednesday and Thursday the conditions are likely to be the same.

