Foggy mornings are back, and affecting traffic

The heavy fog on Emirates road in Dubai.

Dubai: Fog descended across the internal areas of the UAE on Tuesday morning, reducing visibility and causing commuters to get stuck in heavy traffic jams.

Traffic in all major roads from Sharjah to Dubai, and in Abu Dhabi, moved at a slow place as motorists were stuck for a much longer period of time in the usually congested areas, including Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road and Al Khail Road.

Drivers also found further delays in their journey due to various accidents that took place on the busy roads in Dubai and Sharjah.

Traffic accidents were reported opposite the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone, along Al Dhaid Road, as well as on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road near Muhaisnah.

Accidents also brought traffic to a halt on Al Khail Road heading towards Business Bay, as well as on the Al Qusais Industrial Area road leading to Airport Tunnel.

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said it expects foggy mornings to continue until next week, with winds to pick up speed and blowing dust across exposed areas.

Temperatures are likely to dip on Tuesday night, with an increase in the level of humidity that will thicken the fog through into Wednesday early morning, especially in internal areas.