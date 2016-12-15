Fog and dust forecast on Friday

ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) has urged motorists to be cautious on roads in view of low horizontal visibility caused by fog and dust in coastal and inland areas of the country.

In a statement, the centre said that the weather on Friday will be partly cloudy in general. Cloud amounts will increase at times over the western islands and coasts, potentially accompanied by light rain. Winds will be moderate to fresh, especially over the sea, with a slight drop in temperatures. Relative humidity will increase by night and early morning over some internal areas, and fog or mist may form. The Arabian Gulf will be rough and the Sea of Oman moderate, becoming rough by night.