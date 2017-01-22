Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected in UAE
Dubai: A siginficant drop in temperature is expected in parts of the UAE on Monday brought about by rain clouds and fresh winds due to a low pressure affecting the country.
Forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said some scattered showers are still expected in parts of the country on Monday morning but the northerly flow will start pushing the rain clouds eastward by evening. This could cause the mercury to drop by about 8 degrees Celcius to 10 degrees Celcius, bringing the average temperatures to 18 degrees Celcius to 22 degrees Celcius.
On Sunday afternoon, Dubai and the northern emirates received heavy to light to moderate rains due to a low pressure system that has been affecting the Gulf area since Thursday, extending to the southern part of the Arabian peninsula.
Parts of Dubai such as Al Twar, Al Qusais area, and some parts of the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Al Ittihad Road recorded light to moderate rains while heavy rains pounded Ajman and Al Jazeera in Ras Al Khaimah. Tawiyen, also in Ras Al Khaimah, got moderate rain.
On Saturday, the highest recorded rainfall was in Al Ajili between Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah at 4.0mm while Fujairah Port received 2.2mm.
Forecasters urged motorists to exercise caution while driving due to slippery roads. Visibility in exposed areas may also drop to less than 3,000m due to wind-blown dust.
The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf on Monday with 7ft to 11ft offshore, and 8ft to 12ft offshore waves on Tuesday. The Oman Sea will have 6ft to 9ft waves offshore on Monday.