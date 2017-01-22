Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected in UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected in UAE

Rain clouds will be pushed eastward by the northerly flow and a significant drop in temperature may occur

Image Credit:
Drizzle in Dubai on Sunday Jan 22.PHOTO Ahmed Ramzan
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A siginficant drop in temperature is expected in parts of the UAE on Monday brought about by rain clouds and fresh winds due to a low pressure affecting the country.

Forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said some scattered showers are still expected in parts of the country on Monday morning but the northerly flow will start pushing the rain clouds eastward by evening. This could cause the mercury to drop by about 8  degrees Celcius to 10 degrees Celcius, bringing the average temperatures to 18 degrees Celcius to 22  degrees Celcius.

On Sunday afternoon, Dubai and the northern emirates received heavy to light to moderate rains due to a low pressure system that has been affecting the Gulf area since Thursday, extending to the southern part of the Arabian peninsula.

Parts of Dubai such as Al Twar, Al Qusais area, and some parts of the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Al Ittihad Road recorded light to moderate rains while heavy rains pounded Ajman and Al Jazeera in Ras Al Khaimah. Tawiyen, also in Ras Al Khaimah, got moderate rain.

On Saturday, the highest recorded rainfall was in Al Ajili between Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah at 4.0mm while Fujairah Port received 2.2mm.

Forecasters urged motorists to exercise caution while driving due to slippery roads. Visibility in exposed areas may also drop to less than 3,000m due to wind-blown dust.

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf on Monday with 7ft to 11ft offshore, and 8ft to 12ft offshore waves on Tuesday. The Oman Sea will have 6ft to 9ft waves offshore on Monday.

More from Weather

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEWeather

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Weather

Chance of scattered rain on Wednesday
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs