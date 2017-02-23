Cooler days ahead, temperatures to drop over weekend

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cooler days ahead, temperatures to drop over weekend

Thursday morning saw heavy fog spread across various parts of the UAE

Image Credit: GN Archives
A foggy day in Dubai.
 

Dubai: Residents across the UAE drove through dense fog on Thursday morning, with visibility reported to have dropped down to 1,000m.

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said that with temperatures likely to slowly rise throughout the day, motorists can expect more fog formation on Thursday night and into Friday morning.  

The coastal and internal areas will experience the most fog, according to weather forecasters, with temperatures to range from 14 to 27 degrees Celsius across the coastal areas and from eight to 20 degrees Celsius in the mountain areas.

However, the NCMS expects cooler weather over the next two days, as temperatures will drop once again with southeasterly and northeasterly winds blowing dust and sand.

In a statement, weather forecasters at the NCMS said that the weather over the weekend will be partly cloudy in general,  “with a chance of rain over the islands and coastal areas. Moderate winds in general, causing blowing dust/sand and poor visibility over some exposed areas.”

The Arabian Gulf will have rough waves while the Oman Sea will be generally calmer.

More from Weather

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEWeather

Also In Weather

Morning rain causes traffic congestion
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account