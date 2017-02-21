Cloudy, rainy conditions to persist all week in UAE

Members of a family brave the wind and overcast conditions as they enjoy their day off at the Sharjah beach on Tuesday.

Dubai: Overcast skies with periods of light isolated showers are likely to persist throughout the week, said the national weather bureau.

Rain splashed some corners of the country on Tuesday, creating wet slippery conditions for motorists and slow-going for commuters.

On Tuesday, residents in Dubai and along the coast northward awoke to find small puddles from overnight rain coupled with cooler breezes from night-time low temperatures which dropped to around 11 degree Celsius on the coast and inland.

Mercury was said to have dipped as low as 6C overnight as winds lashed at 35km/h to 40km/h swinging from westerly to northwesterly.

Isolated showers continued throughout Tuesday making driving slippery in some areas along the coast as well as inland.

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology said low-lying cloud formations are likely to stay around until the end of the week.

On Wednesday, patchy rain events will continue, especially in northern areas of the country, said a forecaster.

“Partly cloudy in general, cloudy at times, maybe associated with some rain especially over the islands” is forecast for Wednesday. “Light to moderate northwesterly winds in general, becoming fresh over offshore. The humidity will be increasing during night and early morning times over some internal and coastal areas. The Arabian Gulf will be moderate and Oman Sea rough at times during day.”

On Thursday and the days following, the weather will be the same with less chance of rain.