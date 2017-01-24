Chance of scattered rain on Wednesday
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said that the weather on Wednesday will be partly cloudy in general, cloudy over some of eastern and northern areas with chance of some rain, especially towards the north.
Wind speeds will be moderate in general. The sea will be rough, becoming moderate at night in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the sea of Oman.
The partly cloudy weather will continue on Thursday, with a chance of light rain over the coast and islands.