UAE ambassador to Afghanistan arrives in Abu Dhabi

The UAE ambassador to Afghanistan, Juma Mohammad Al Kaabi (second from left) during an event in Kandahar.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE ambassador to Afghanistan, Juma Mohammad Al Kaabi, arrived at the Abu Dhabi airport on a military plane on Thursday.

The ambassador, alongside the diplomate Mubarak Al Saadi and the Afghan translator who works in the UAE embassy, as well as those who survived the terrorist attack in Kandahar, were received by Faris Mohammad Al Mazroui, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Security and Military Affairs, and Mohammad Mir Abdullah Al Raisi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAAIC), as well as other top officials from the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and UAE armed forces.

Families of the ambassador and the diplomate were also present.

Al Kaabi and Al Saadi were transported to local hospitals to continue their treatment.

Praying for a quick recovery to the ambassador and the diplomate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation hailed the Emiratis sacrifices and humanitarian giving, which reflect the UAE’s values and support for the Afghan people.