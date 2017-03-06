Umm Al Sheif diversion from Friday

Dubai: Parts of Umm Al Sheif and Latifa Bint Hamdan streets will be closed to make way for the construction of a flyover linking the two roads, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.

The road closure, which will also cover the connecting service roads adjoining the Shaikh Zayed Road, will come into effect from March 10 and will last till July next year.

According to RTA, traffic will be diverted to alternative routes on both sides of Shaikh Zayed Road between interchanges 2 and 3.

The diversions will help complete construction on roads and bridges that are part of Al Wasl Street Improvements Project, covering Umm Al Sheif street, Latifa Bint Hamdan street and Al Zomorrud Street.

Phase one of the traffic diversions began on February 17, while phase two will start on March 10, from the Umm Al Sheif roundabout along with the service road parallel to the Shaikh Zayed Road on the western side.

Nabeel Mohammad Saleh, director of roads, RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “The alternative will be to use the two temporary roundabouts for entering and exiting Shaikh Zayed Road in order to ensure a smooth traffic flow for residents on both sides of the road during the project construction period.”

On the Al Quoz side of Shaikh Zayed Road, diversions will start on March 24, and include part of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, which will become a one-way street.

“The alternative route for motorists coming from First Al Khail Street is to head west, turn left to Al-Jarena street and then move all the way to Street No. 3A,” said Saleh.

A U-turn will replace the existing roundabout on Al-Zomorrud Street together with entries and exits on both streets.

“The diversions underway are required for constructing several bridges providing a direct link with Al Wasl Street passing through Umm Al Sheif Street to Al Khail Street, Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Shaikh Zayed Road,” said Saleh

He added that the bridges will considerably ease the traffic flow on Shaikh Zayed Road.