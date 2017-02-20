‘UAE transport sector going in the right direction’

Dubai: The speed at which the UAE is adopting clean technologies, particularly in the transportation sector, was hailed by a clean energy pioneer at the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST) on Monday.

The DAST awards are given away by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) annually to recognise sustainable and energy efficient solutions in the transportation sector. This year the awards were given away by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of Mohammad Bin Rashid Foundation

Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the 9th edition of the award, Bertrand Piccard, chairman and co-pilot of Solar Impulse, the first successful round-the-world solar flight, said the award itself is a demonstration that the UAE leadership is keen on looking for innovative sustainable solutions.

“The UAE is very far ahead in terms of production of cheap electricity from solar sources. UAE is showing to the world that it is better to produce electricity using solar energy than oil and gas. I admire the leader of the UAE and Dubai in this regard. When you have this kind of leadership in the country, you can change the world,” said Piccard, whose historic solar flight began and ended in Abu Dhabi.

Hailing the vision of the UAE leadership he added that modern discoveries and achievements show that innovation is not a new idea, it is the leaving behind of old beliefs and ideas.

“It is interesting to see that in the beginning of the 20th century, exploring, flying and climbing of the mountains began. These were not new ideas, it was just the moment when explorers decided to change the mindset of the world and in 66 years, which is really short time in history, we have the first airplane, the North and South Poles explored, Mount Everest conquered as well as the landing on the moon,” said Piccard, adding that this is mindset of exploration and pioneering that we need today to the lead the world towards sustainable living.

He added that clean technologies can not only protect environment, but will also create jobs and trigger economic growth.

“Fortunately, in the last couple of years the sustainable solutions have become profitable. If you want to stimulate growth today, you need to use these technologies. Today the most fashionable car is an electric car, the most fashionable way of producing energy is starting to become solar, wind, biomass, geothermal etc. So it is the only way forward,” he added.

Talking about the future development he said that though solar-powered commercial planes are still not viable, fully electric commercial planes start operating in the next ten years.

Over the last decade, the UAE has invested heavily in clean technologies and renewable energy, building Masdar City, Mohammad Bin Rashid Solar Park as well as other initiatives like hybrid and electric taxis, buses as well as railway.

RTA is set to replace 50 per cent of its taxi fleet with hybrid vehicles, while it is also introducing 200 Tesla electric cars in its limousine fleet as part of its effort adopt green transport solutions.

RTA also operates 88km of electric powered railway, including metro and tram as well as conducting trials on electric buses and solar powered abras.

“Electrifying transportation is the way forward, combustion engine is totally outdated and inefficient, electric engines are much more efficient,” said Piccard.

DAST winners

On Monday, RTA honoured winners in four sustainable transport categories.

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport won the honours in Mobility Management, while Emirates Standardisation and Metrology Authority won in Transport Safety Category.

The Environment Protection category was topped by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, whereas Fujairah Police bagged award for Transport for Disabled.

In the special awards, professor Arafat Al Dweik from Khalifa University won the best academic research prices, while Bakheeta Al Kitbi won the best student project award.