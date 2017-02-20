‘UAE transport sector going in the right direction’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘UAE transport sector going in the right direction’

Piccard hails UAE’s push towards clean technologies

  • Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of MImage Credit: WAM
  • Bertrand Piccard, chairman and co-pilot of Solar Impulse, the first successful round-the-world solar flight,Image Credit: WAM
  • Shaikh Ahmad presenting the Transport for Disabled award to Fujairah Police.Image Credit: WAM
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The speed at which the UAE is adopting clean technologies, particularly in the transportation sector, was hailed by a clean energy pioneer at the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST) on Monday.

The DAST awards are given away by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) annually to recognise sustainable and energy efficient solutions in the transportation sector. This year the awards were given away by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of Mohammad Bin Rashid Foundation

Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the 9th edition of the award, Bertrand Piccard, chairman and co-pilot of Solar Impulse, the first successful round-the-world solar flight, said the award itself is a demonstration that the UAE leadership is keen on looking for innovative sustainable solutions.

“The UAE is very far ahead in terms of production of cheap electricity from solar sources. UAE is showing to the world that it is better to produce electricity using solar energy than oil and gas. I admire the leader of the UAE and Dubai in this regard. When you have this kind of leadership in the country, you can change the world,” said Piccard, whose historic solar flight began and ended in Abu Dhabi.

Hailing the vision of the UAE leadership he added that modern discoveries and achievements show that innovation is not a new idea, it is the leaving behind of old beliefs and ideas.

“It is interesting to see that in the beginning of the 20th century, exploring, flying and climbing of the mountains began. These were not new ideas, it was just the moment when explorers decided to change the mindset of the world and in 66 years, which is really short time in history, we have the first airplane, the North and South Poles explored, Mount Everest conquered as well as the landing on the moon,” said Piccard, adding that this is mindset of exploration and pioneering that we need today to the lead the world towards sustainable living.

He added that clean technologies can not only protect environment, but will also create jobs and trigger economic growth.

“Fortunately, in the last couple of years the sustainable solutions have become profitable. If you want to stimulate growth today, you need to use these technologies. Today the most fashionable car is an electric car, the most fashionable way of producing energy is starting to become solar, wind, biomass, geothermal etc. So it is the only way forward,” he added.

Talking about the future development he said that though solar-powered commercial planes are still not viable, fully electric commercial planes start operating in the next ten years.

Over the last decade, the UAE has invested heavily in clean technologies and renewable energy, building Masdar City, Mohammad Bin Rashid Solar Park as well as other initiatives like hybrid and electric taxis, buses as well as railway.

RTA is set to replace 50 per cent of its taxi fleet with hybrid vehicles, while it is also introducing 200 Tesla electric cars in its limousine fleet as part of its effort adopt green transport solutions.

RTA also operates 88km of electric powered railway, including metro and tram as well as conducting trials on electric buses and solar powered abras.

“Electrifying transportation is the way forward, combustion engine is totally outdated and inefficient, electric engines are much more efficient,” said Piccard.

DAST winners

On Monday, RTA honoured winners in four sustainable transport categories.

Abu Dhabi Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport won the honours in Mobility Management, while Emirates Standardisation and Metrology Authority won in Transport Safety Category.

The Environment Protection category was topped by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, whereas Fujairah Police bagged award for Transport for Disabled.

In the special awards, professor Arafat Al Dweik from Khalifa University won the best academic research prices, while Bakheeta Al Kitbi won the best student project award.

More from Transport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority
Masdar
follow this tag on MGNMasdar
Solar Impulse
follow this tag on MGNSolar Impulse
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN
Masdar
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

New vehicle scanner to ease Oman border rush
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore