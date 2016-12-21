Mobile
Terminal 1 to get new 3,000-space car park

Saudi firm to manage all Dubai Airports parking for 10 years

  • Dubai Airports has signed a 10-year agreement under which Saudi-based parking management firm Mawgif will manaImage Credit: Supplied
  • Dubai Airports partners with Mawgif to manage parking at DXB and DWCImage Credit:
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai International’s Terminal 1 will soon have 3,000 additional parking spaces as a new multi-storey car park is set to be built, Dubai Airports announced on Wednesday.

The development is part of a new agreement between Dubai Airports and Saudi-based parking management firm Mawgif that will see the latter manage, operate and maintain all car parks at both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) for the next ten years.

Mawgif or the National Parking Company bagged the contract through a competitive process, giving them a 10-year concession to manage all Dubai Airports’ parking.

The agreement will see Mawgif deploy its state of the art parking access control and payment technology at all locations at DXB and DWC, as well as airport employee parking management.

It also includes a commitment to design and build a new 3,000-space multi-storey car park at Dubai International’s Terminal 1.

Dubai Airports currently has over 5,000 parking spaces across its three terminals at DXB. The company plans to work with Mawgif to add 3,000 additional spaces to meet anticipated growth in passenger numbers.

“We are delighted to partner with Mawgif, an established leader in airport parking solutions, and are confident that our new partnership will deliver quality to our customers, while improving our performance and efficiency in this category,” said Eugene Barry, executive vice-president, Commercial and Communications at Dubai Airports.

He added that visitors to the airports can look forward to improved services and to a better overall experience, whether they are flying out of DXB and DWC or greeting family and friends.

”The car park is the first and last experience when you drive to and from the airport. We look forward to working closely with Dubai Airports on our investment to deliver our world-class infrastructure, technology and operations for all car park users at all terminals and locations,” said Andrew Perrier, chief business development officer for Mawgif. “This will include increasing capacity at Terminal 1 as well as offering a wider range of parking products, payment options, and making it easier for users to find a car park space,” he added.

Mawgif partners with seven airports across the Middle East region and has extensive experience in designing, building, and operating car parking solutions as well as on-street parking management throughout Saudi Arabia. The company manages a total of 100,000 car park spaces across the region.

