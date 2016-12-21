Take a boat on New Year’s Eve

Dubai: This New Year’s Eve, revellers can enjoy the sights and sounds of the city from an abra, a ferry or a water taxi.

RTA has announced that it will deploy marine transit services, including the water bus, water taxi, Dubai Ferry and abra on New Year’s Eve.

Abdullah Yousuf Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “RTA is stepping up efforts to offer a new marine transit experience providing riders with a superb opportunity to live the thrilling moments of festivities at Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, the Atlantis and Dubai Water Canal through cruises aboard different marine transport. The experience is bound to leave residents and tourists with fond memories.”

The rides can be booked through RTA’s toll-free number 8009090 or through 056-2190276.

On December 31, Dubai Ferry trips will start at 9pm and continue up to 1.30am, while the water bus and abra trips will start at 10.30pm and will run up to 1am.

The water buses will operate from the Terrace and Promenade stations at Dubai Marina, heading towards the viewing point next to the Palm Jumeirah Bridge. The fare for these trips is Dh125 per person, while children under two years can travel for free.

Ferries will run from Marina Mall station, Al Ghubaiba station and Dubai Water Canal station to the viewing points near the Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

The fares for the ferry trips are Dh300 for Silver Class and Dh450 for Gold Class. Children under two years will travel free, while children under 10 will travel for half price.

Abra trips will set off from Dubai Festival City station and Jaddaf Marine Transport Station, heading to Dubai Creek. The trips will be available at a fare of Dh125 per person, while children under the age of two will travel free.