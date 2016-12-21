Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Take a boat on New Year’s Eve

Enjoy the sights and sounds of Dubai’s New Year celebrations from a ferry or water taxi

Gulf News
 

Dubai: This New Year’s Eve, revellers can enjoy the sights and sounds of the city from an abra, a ferry or a water taxi.

RTA has announced that it will deploy marine transit services, including the water bus, water taxi, Dubai Ferry and abra on New Year’s Eve.

Abdullah Yousuf Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “RTA is stepping up efforts to offer a new marine transit experience providing riders with a superb opportunity to live the thrilling moments of festivities at Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, the Atlantis and Dubai Water Canal through cruises aboard different marine transport. The experience is bound to leave residents and tourists with fond memories.”

The rides can be booked through RTA’s toll-free number 8009090 or through 056-2190276.

On December 31, Dubai Ferry trips will start at 9pm and continue up to 1.30am, while the water bus and abra trips will start at 10.30pm and will run up to 1am.

The water buses will operate from the Terrace and Promenade stations at Dubai Marina, heading towards the viewing point next to the Palm Jumeirah Bridge. The fare for these trips is Dh125 per person, while children under two years can travel for free.

Ferries will run from Marina Mall station, Al Ghubaiba station and Dubai Water Canal station to the viewing points near the Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

The fares for the ferry trips are Dh300 for Silver Class and Dh450 for Gold Class. Children under two years will travel free, while children under 10 will travel for half price.

Abra trips will set off from Dubai Festival City station and Jaddaf Marine Transport Station, heading to Dubai Creek. The trips will be available at a fare of Dh125 per person, while children under the age of two will travel free.

More from Transport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Dubai Marina
follow this tag on MGNDubai Marina
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGNBurj Khalifa

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Marina
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

Adnoc opens three rebranded service stations
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party