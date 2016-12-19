Speed limit on Quta-Nazwa Road reduced
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have lowered the driving speed limit on Quta-Nazwa Road to 100km/h from 120km/h to curb the number of accidents.
The move comes in a crackdown on reckless drivers after radar devices recorded 1,584 speeding violations on the road during weekends.
Major Khalid Al Kay, Chief of traffic control management at Sharjah Police Traffic Department, said, “Cameras on Quta-Nazwa Road are now set at 100km/h, and will help in curbing speeding and reckless driving.”
Maj Al Kay said the move is part of police’s efforts to increase road safety and reduce deaths on the emirate’s roads. “Fixed and mobile speed cameras have been deployed on those roads to catch offenders,” he said,