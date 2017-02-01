Sharjah RTA to add 72 more buses this year

Dubai: Catering to an increasing number of passengers, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) is set to add 72 buses to its public transport fleet this year, Gulf News can confirm.

The SRTA’s expansion plan includes 32 buses for three new routes besides 40 additional buses for its sprawling intercity network.

Sharing the details of the plan with Gulf News, SRTA director-general Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan said that the demand for public transport in Sharjah has grown drastically over the last couple of years.

“We are doing our best to cater to the growing demand for public transport by adding more routes and buses as well as building new facilities. We will be expanding our services considerably this year, reaching out to more areas and communities,” said Al Jarwan.

Currently, SRTA operates around 200 buses, 110 of which serve the urban routes while the remaining serve intercity routes. The number is expected to increase by almost 40 per cent this year.

“We have been expanding gradually over the last couple of years and we are now covering 80 per cent of Sharjah’s urban areas. With three new routes opening this year, we will be looking to cover new locations,” added Al Jarwan.

Around 35,000 passengers ride the urban and intercity buses daily, which exclude the Dubai-Sharjah routes.

The SRTA also plans to expand its intercity network, with 40 more buses this year reaching out to Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi as well as smaller towns of Sharjah like Khor Fakkan and Dibba Al Hisn.

The expansion plans also include a bus station near Sharjah International Airport and another in the area of Muwailah, which will have direct bus connections to Dubai.

Al Jarwan said work on the proposed 27 air-conditioned bus stops will also begin this year, with tendering currently under process.

According to SRTA, 44.5 million people used its services last year including 5,200 taxis.