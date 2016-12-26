Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

RTA in a new deal to promote youth

RTA signs MoU with Emirates Youth Council to develop young talent

Image Credit:
Emirates Youth Council, RTA join forces to develop Youth enterprise support initiative On behalf of the Emirates Youth Council, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs cum Chairperson of Emirates Youth Council signed the MoU. HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors signed it on behalf of the RTA, in the presence of a number of officials from both parties.PHOTO:RTA
Gulf News
 

Dubai: In a step to further support Emirati youth to face future challenges, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Youth Council (EYC), RTA announced on Monday.

The MoU will see RTA and EYC cooperate in developing and carrying out initiatives and projects that support young people and engage them in the decision-making process.

Shamma Bint Suhail Bin Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, who is also the chairperson of Emirates Youth Councilm signed the MoU with Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

As part of the agreement, the two organisations will launch joint initiatives and projects, promoting creativity and a culture of innovation among youth, which help them better manage future projects.

The EYC will provide the RTA with suggestions and ideas raised by youth councils, organise brainstorming workshops featuring the participation of council members and the concerned parties at the RTA, and participate in the events and exhibitions related to youth project management organised by RTA. RTA, on its part, will develop youth-oriented development initiatives related to its own business.

“The UAE youth possess high potential and creative skills that should be utilised in developing the country in all fields,” said Al Mazroui.

Al Mazroui reiterated the keenness of the EYC to provide young Emiratis with all tools required to utilise their capabilities, as they are the core of the UAE’s future.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Tayer said: “The UAE leadership has attached great attention to youth who represent the real wealth of the nation, and provided them with the environment conducive to development.”

Highlighting RTA’s efforts in promoting Emirati talent he said that the Emiratisation of senior leadership positions at the RTA has reached 96 per cent, and 83 per cent of middle level positions are occupied by Emiratis.

Among the Emiratis employed by RTA, 75 per cent are under the age of 30.

More from Transport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN
emirates integrated telecommunications company

Also In Transport

Will higher insurance hurt all UAE drivers?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees