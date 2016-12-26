RTA in a new deal to promote youth

Emirates Youth Council, RTA join forces to develop Youth enterprise support initiative On behalf of the Emirates Youth Council, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs cum Chairperson of Emirates Youth Council signed the MoU. HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors signed it on behalf of the RTA, in the presence of a number of officials from both parties.PHOTO:RTA

Dubai: In a step to further support Emirati youth to face future challenges, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Youth Council (EYC), RTA announced on Monday.

The MoU will see RTA and EYC cooperate in developing and carrying out initiatives and projects that support young people and engage them in the decision-making process.

Shamma Bint Suhail Bin Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, who is also the chairperson of Emirates Youth Councilm signed the MoU with Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

As part of the agreement, the two organisations will launch joint initiatives and projects, promoting creativity and a culture of innovation among youth, which help them better manage future projects.

The EYC will provide the RTA with suggestions and ideas raised by youth councils, organise brainstorming workshops featuring the participation of council members and the concerned parties at the RTA, and participate in the events and exhibitions related to youth project management organised by RTA. RTA, on its part, will develop youth-oriented development initiatives related to its own business.

“The UAE youth possess high potential and creative skills that should be utilised in developing the country in all fields,” said Al Mazroui.

Al Mazroui reiterated the keenness of the EYC to provide young Emiratis with all tools required to utilise their capabilities, as they are the core of the UAE’s future.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Tayer said: “The UAE leadership has attached great attention to youth who represent the real wealth of the nation, and provided them with the environment conducive to development.”

Highlighting RTA’s efforts in promoting Emirati talent he said that the Emiratisation of senior leadership positions at the RTA has reached 96 per cent, and 83 per cent of middle level positions are occupied by Emiratis.

Among the Emiratis employed by RTA, 75 per cent are under the age of 30.