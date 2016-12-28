Mobile
Road deaths fall in Sharjah

Police reveal top causes of traffic-related accidents, deaths and injuries in UAE during 2015-2016

  • Brig Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Lt Col Dr Ahmad Saeed Al Naour and other officials at the traffic safety seminar in Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Road deaths here have been falling in the last couple of years but work remains ahead to reduce traffic fatalities even further, said senior police officers at a traffic safety seminar in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Brigadier Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Sharjah Police commander-in-chief, told public sector officials at the conference that traffic deaths have dipped this year to date over 2015.

“The issue of traffic safety is attracting more attention than before as it is a part of the Ministry of Interior strategy,” said Brig Al Shamsi. “We are intensifying our efforts to enhance traffic safety in the emirate and reduce fatal accident as well as the death rate.”

In 2015, Sharjah Police recorded 157 traffic deaths compared with 130 deaths recorded until December 27 of this year.

Across the UAE, there were 645 road deaths in 2015.

At the traffic safety seminar themed ‘All of us are partners in traffic safety’, Brig Al Shamsi said police are investing time, money and staff hours toward reducing traffic fatalities.

“Ensuring safety is one of the challenges that faces all governments around the world. We are trying hard to improve road safety and are working with various authorities in cases where we find that faulty design of roads are leading to accidents,” he said. “We are focusing on several accident-prone areas, including Maliha Road, Al Dhaid-Sharjah Road, Emirates Road, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Sharjah Ring Road.”

He said Sharjah agencies charged with keeping roads safe are particularly targeting Maliha Road.

A third lane will be added and concrete barriers will be removed in two years on Maliha Road which witnessed 30 deaths last year.

The most common causes of accidents resulting in deaths are speeding, reckless driving and using mobile phones while driving.

Alauddin S. Dawood, Vice CEO of National Traffic Safety Institute, pointed out that traffic accidents globally are “responsible for the deaths of 1.25 million people every year and injuries to between 20-50 million people aged 25-45”.

Brig Al Shamsi said that in the UAE, the Ministry of Interior gives traffic safety top priority in its national agenda.

“The ministry, as part of its strategy, has initiated coordination among all traffic departments in all emirates to ensure safety on the roads,” he said.

According to Ministry of Interior statistics, the main causes of traffic accidents, death and serious injuries in the UAE since 2013-2015 are

sudden swerving, lane changing, misjudgement, not leaving enough distance between vehicles, entering a road without checking if it is clear, speeding, lack of attention, jumping red lights, and lack of lane discipline.

Meanwhile, the National Ambulance, in cooperation with Sharjah Police, will set up two points for the heliport on Sharjah highways and it will enter service during the coming few days.

Top five road death factors and causes of accidents

1. Most fatal accidents are caused by 18-30 age group

2. The number of accidents are increasing due to use of mobile phones while driving

3. Speeding is the main cause of fatal accidents

4. Windswept sand on some roads causes accidents

