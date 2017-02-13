Mobile
Ride-sharing and driverless cars to change transport

Uber founder believes future of transport is a mix of ride sharing and mass transport systems

  • Uber and Careem have been ordered by Punjab and Sindh authorities to obtain certificates of fitness and routImage Credit: Reuters
  • Uber taxis in JBR during New Year’s Eve celebrations, Uber sent messages to its users to plan ahead to avoid tImage Credit: Zarina Fernandes/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: In inner cities, cars are unused 96 per cent of the time, clogging up on average over 20 per cent of a city’s urban landmass, said Travis Kalanick, CEO and co-founder of Uber Technologies at the World Government Summit.

Discussing ride-sharing in a session titled ‘The future of urban mobility,’ he pointed out the practice, especially in driver-less cars of the future, will solve not only congestion problems but also contribute to better air quality and eventually fewer accidents.

In conversation with CNN moderator Becky Anderson, Kalanick said: “Our data clearly shows that mass transit systems and ride sharing are complementary. Both are important to achieve our ultimate vision, which is to make efficient transport accessible and affordable for everyone.”

Kalanick pointed out that four per cent of all rides globally happen through ride-sharing, with the number set to rise to 30 per cent by 2030.

He referred to his vision for the future, stating that “self-driving cars are the future.”

“Yet, when the technology becomes available, only those cities which have a ride-sharing infrastructure in place will be able to afford them initially, “ Kalanick explained. “Sometimes cities are not set up to work with us, but we see it as the duty of regulators to bring progress to the people and not stand in their way.”

Dubai
