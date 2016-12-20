Police record 174 motorists killed on Dubai roads

The scene of the accident on Emirates Road in which seven people were killed and 13 injured in July, 2016.

Dubai: Motorists’ disregard for traffic rules on Dubai’s roads has led to over 170 killed in traffic accidents, according to the latest statistics revealed by Dubai Police.

In 2015, traffic accidents were responsible for 122 deaths between January and the end of September in Dubai.

Brigadier Saif Mohair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that police have recorded 174 deaths from January until the last week of November. The accidents, he said, were caused by speeding, failing to pay attention on the roads, not leaving enough distance between vehicles, and failing to drive within the lanes.

Despite the annual Dubai Police ‘Speed Kills’ campaign, which raises awareness about the dangers of speeding, motorists continue to flout traffic rules.

Dubai aims to achieve zero road fatalities for every 100,000 people by 2020.

Brig Al Mazroui said that around 175,000 fines were issued to motorists driving on the hard shoulder, and nearly 35,000 fines were slapped against drivers who did not leave enough distance between cars.

“With our smart radars, we also caught motorists driving calmly in front of one radar and then driving over the speed limit as soon as they pass it. The practise of speeding between radars also resulted in fatal traffic accidents,” he said.

Brig Al Mazroui also added that as many as 47,000 motorists were recorded to have been holding on their mobile phones while driving, which is one of the leading causes of traffic accidents as drivers are distracted from the road.