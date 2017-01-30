Mobile
Partial road closures from Tuesday

Dubai Tour to pass through key areas in the city

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Some of the key roads in Dubai will be partially closed from Tuesday between 10.30am to 3.30pm for five days to make way for Dubai Tour.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in association with Dubai Tour organisers and Dubai Police has made necessary arrangements for temporary road closures and diversions.

The authorities have urged motorists to use alternative routes to avoid any delays.

Gulf News will publish maps of road closures daily till Saturday, which is the last day of the fourth edition of the annual cycling competition.

Since all five stages begin from Dubai International Marine Club, motorists might face delays on parts of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street as well as Umm Suqeim, Al Khail and Emirates roads all through the tour days.

To minimise the delay, the routes have been planned in such a way that traffic will not be affected for more than 10 minutes on any particular road.

“Necessary arrangements are in place to manage the traffic movement in coordination with tour organisers. The tour will not last more than 10 minutes on a particular part of any impacted street, following which the traffic will be restored back to normal,” said Maitha Mohammad Bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic & Roads Agency.

Clocking a distance of 865km over five days, the tour will cover six emirates, including parts of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Some of the roads and districts to be affected Tuesday morning include, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Al Lisaili Road, Al Qudra Street, Emirates Road, Umm Suqeim Street, Motor City and Dubai Sports City.

On its way back in the afternoon, the tour will pass through Hesa Street, Al Asayil Street, Qarn Al Sabkha Street, Al Wurood Street, First Al Khail Street, Al Naseem Street, Al Falak Street, Abdullah Omran Taryam Street, service road along Shaikh Zayed Road, ending at Palm Jumeirah.

