More petrol stations open in Sharjah
Dubai: To meet the needs of Sharjah residents, Adnoc has launched three new petrol stations on Thursday, taking the total number of service stations in the emirate to 91.
The new petrol stations are located at Seeh Al Mahab, Asraar and Al Ghafia, and was part of the Asset Transfer Agreement signed between Adnoc and Enoc.
Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Adnoc Distribution, said: “At the moment, all service stations in the emirate of Sharjah operate under the ADNOC Distribution brand. The new additions to our growing portfolio support our plan to expand our geographical footprint in Sharjah in particular and across the UAE at large.”
He explained that more service stations are expected to open in Sharjah, as there are currently eight stations in different phases of development.
Seeh Al Mahab service station is located near Al Siji roundabout on Al Dhaid - Masafi Road, while the Asraar service station can be found on Al Nahda Street in the Al Nahda area of Sharjah.
Meanwhile, the Al Ghafia service station was installed near Al Ghafia Park on Shaikh Majed Bin Saqr Al Qasimi Street.
Adnoc Distribution has also confirmed that it is set to inaugurate the newly-constructed Al Meydan service station by the year’s end, bringing the total number of stations operating in Sharjah to 92.