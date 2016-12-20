Heavy vehicles to be banned from Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road

Abu Dhabi: From the beginning of 2017 onwards, heavy vehicles will be banned from Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (route E311) in a bid to reduce road traffic accidents, a top official has said.

Instead, trucks will have to take Emirates Road, formerly known as Bypass Road, which now includes dedicated facilities for these vehicles and their drivers, Dr Abdullah Mohammad Bel Haif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, told Gulf News.

“Many smaller vehicles now use Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, and the goal of the truck ban is to prevent any accidents and incidents that put the lives of motorists at risk,” he said.

Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, which connects the northern emirates and Dubai to Abu Dhabi on route 311, sees a fair amount of regular traffic, and this volume is set to rise following the opening of the connected Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Road this month. Traffic accidents are more likely when regular traffic must use the same routes as heavy vehicles, and regular motorists usually sustain more serious injuries in such incidents.

Dr Al Nuaimi said there are real benefits for truck drivers using Emirates Road, which extends from the Abu Dhabi-Dubai border into Dubai and all the way till Umm Al Quwain.

“Truck drivers will not be forced to stop on the hard shoulder if they need a break. Instead, on Emirates Road, they can access dedicated rest stops for heavy vehicles. These include refuelling stations, automotive facilities, mosques, restaurants and rest areas,” he said.

Following the truck ban, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and the connected Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Road will become a less congested and safe alternative to Shaikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) for motorists travelling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

As reported by Gulf News in September, Dubai Police listed Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road as the most dangerous this July, with 14 deadly accidents in the second quarter of 2016 as opposed to three in 2015.

Emirates Road came second, with nine accidents involving deaths, compared to none last year.