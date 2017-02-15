Mobile
Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

The RTA has proposed to make five major changes to training modules

Image Credit:Gulf News Archive
For illustrative purposes only.
01
 

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA) has submitted several proposals to the Ministry of Interior that could change the way training courses are carried out.

In a statement on Wednesday, the RTA said it sent the proposals through the Standardised Training Modules for Learning Driving in Dubai Team comprising specialists from the RTA, Dubai Police and Dubai Traffic Prosecution.

The recommendations

If the proposals are implemented, there will be five major changes:

  1. There will be eight uniform mandatory lectures for applicants seeking driver permits of motorcycles instead of two lectures, and nine lectures for applicants of driver licenses for heavy vehicles instead of eight.
  2. A mandatory practical training on heavy vehicles fitted with a trailer before the license, in order to comply with the applicable international standards.
  3. Real-life video clips recorded by surveillance cameras in various roads of the Emirate will be a key component of theoretical lectures for trainee drivers.
  4. There will be new requirements of medical fitness of elderly drivers by subjecting them to medical testing every three years when reaching 60, and every two years reaching 70 and above.
  5. The RTA-approved drivers training manuals will be revised by adding a provision about how to deal with vehicle fires incidents and using smart apps for reporting traffic accidents.

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Licensing Agency, RTA, said the suggestions also include coordination with the Federal Traffic Council for the gradual issuing of driver licenses.

“[We want to] endorse a period for temporary licensing of all new drivers regardless of the age of the driver at the time of issuing the license, besides the endorsement of 12 black points maximum over one year in the traffic file of the novice driver,” said Bahrozyan.

Arif Al Malik, Director of Training & Drivers Qualification, Licensing Agency, RTA, who is also Head of the Standardized Driving Training Modules in Dubai Team, said the recommendations also included re-classifying some licenses.

“Three categories have been suggested for motorcycle licenses instead of one category, and consideration will be given to the age of the driver and the engine capacity of the motorcycle,” said Al Malik. 

Latest Comment

Absolutely delightful news given all the horrible driving behaviorprevalent on the roads now. Make them take an oath on their holy bookstoo to abide by traffic laws and respect the rights of others.

M Ahmad

16 February 2017 13:27jump to comments

