Fog impacts air, road travel in UAE

Seven flights cancelled, 107 accidents reported in Dubai

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Traffic on Al Khan Bridge in Sharjah. Thick fog on Thursday morning in Sharjah and other Emirates.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Morning fog delayed flights at Dubai International Airport and contributed to 107 road accidents recorded by Dubai Police on Thursday.

Police said they recorded 1,164 calls in the morning until fog lifted, an official said.

An Emirates spokesperson, meanwhile, said fog resulted “in the cancellation of seven flights and the diversion of nine flights at Dubai International. Dubai Airports is working with airlines, control authorities and all other stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to our customers and restore normal operations.”

Morning fog is forecast for three more days in the UAE.

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport

emirates airline

