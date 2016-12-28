Mobile
Emirates airline expects busy new year

Airline advises travellers to arrive at Dubai airport terminals at least three hours in advance

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Upwards of 250,000 Emirates airline passengers are expected to pass through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport in the first three days of 2017, said the airline on Wednesday.

The post holiday season rush estimates are based upon booking figures compiled by the airline.

In a statement, it said, “The busiest day for the airline is expected to be on Monday, 2 January, where a record of over 87,000 passengers will pass through Terminal 3”.

To make the journey as seamless and trouble-free as possible at the airport, Emirates is deploying extra staff to assist customers, the airline said, adding that passengers should build more time into their travel time to avoid delays.

“Emirates is reminding customers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before flight departure, and plan extra time to get to the airport to avoid heavy traffic expected during this period. Passengers can physically check in at Terminal 3 as early as six hours before departing on their flight,” the airline said.

The airline said strict rules are in place for all passengers to ensure timely operation schedules are met.

“All passengers must be present at the time of check-in. Along with checked in baggage, passengers are strongly advised to adhere to carry-on baggage weight limits, which are 7kg for Economy Class and 14kg for Business and First Class,” the airline said. “Customers are also urged to check-in online before departure which is available 48 hours to 90 minutes before departure. Customers can check in on their personal devices or using the convenient Self Service Kiosks at the airport.”

Emirates has special check-in areas consisting of 20 economy check-in counters in Terminal 3 at Area 2, which are designed with their needs in mind.

UAE nationals and residents can pass through immigration more efficiently by using their UAE ID cards at the new smart gates at Terminal 3.

