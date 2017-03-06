Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announces traffic diversions on Shaikh Zayed Road

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that several traffic diversions would be undertaken on both sides of Shaikh Zayed Road, between Interchanges 2 and 3 starting Friday, March 10.

The move is aimed to facilitate works on roads and bridges forming part of Al Wasl Street Improvements Project. These diversions, which cover Umm Al Sheef Street, Latifa Bint Hamdan Street and Al Zomorrud Street, will remain in place from March 2017 until July 2018; meanwhile, alternative roads will be provided.

Nabeel Mohammad Saleh, Director of Roads, RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said, “Phase I of traffic diversions on Umm Al-Sheef Street had been completed on 17 February. Phase II will start on Friday, March 10, by closing the existing R/A, alongwith the service road parallel to the Shaikh Zayed Road (seaside). The alternative will be to use the two temporary R/As for entering and exiting Sheikh Zayed Road in order to ensure a smooth traffic flow for residents on both sides of the Road during the project construction period.”

“Phase II of the traffic diversions (mainland side of Shaikh Zayed Road) will start on Friday, 24th of March, and include part of Latifa Bint Hamdan Street, which will become a one-way street. The alternative route for motorists coming from First Al Khail Street is to head west, turn left to Al Jarena Street and then move all the way to Street No. 3A. A U-Turn will replace the existing R/A on Al-Zomorrud Street together with entries and exits on both streets.

“The diversions underway are required for constructing several bridges providing a direct link with Al Wasl Street (West) passing through Umm Al Sheef Street to Al Khail Street (East), Latifa Bint Hamdan Street and the Shaikh Zayed Road (North & South). Such bridges will considerably ease the traffic flow on Sheikh Zayed Road, and significantly save time & effort of road users,” added Nabeel.

He called upon road users to follow the directional signs for alternative routes, and adhere to the speed limits displayed to ensure their safety and realize RTA’s vision of "Safe and Smooth Transport for All.”



