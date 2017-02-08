Dubai residents on speed limits

Name: Dats Gonzaga

Nationality: Filipino

Residence: Deira

“I live in Deira and drive to Internet City via Al Khail Road everyday for work. I have observed that in certain places, the speed limit is as low as 80 kmph and 60 kmph and I feel the speed limit should be higher in these places, especially on Umm Suqeim Road. In certain parts because of the drop in speed limit, some drivers cannot avoid getting penalties.”

Name: Dilip Rajan

Nationality: Indian

Residence: Al Barsha

“My residence is in Al Barsha and I go to Tecom everyday to work and frequently use Al Khail Road, where the maximum speed limit is 120 kmph. In some areas, it suddenly drops to 80 kmph and 60 kmph, especially near the exits. Since I have a GPS, it isn’t a problem for me, but most people don’t notice the signboard and continue to travel at the same speed. Reducing the speed suddenly from 120 to 80 or 60 is very difficult when there aren’t any signboards to warn us prior to our entry on the road. Some signboards are also situated in unclear places and that should be improved. I also think that Al Wasl Road speed limit has to be increased to at least 80 kmph or 100 kmph.”

Name: Khalis Habeeb

Nationality: Iraqi

Residence: Silicon Oasis

“I live in Silicon Oasis and have to take Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road everyday to drop my children at school in Oud Metha and then come to work at Tecom through Al Khail Road. My major problem is the speed limit on Dubai-Al Ain Road and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. In some parts of Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, the speed limit is 80 kmph but there is no grace speed. On other roads, there is at least 20 kmph grace speed. On Dubai-Al Ain Road, there is this sudden shift from 120-140 kmph to 100 kmph and there are no proper signboards especially while coming from Mohammad Bin Zayed Road.”

Name: Natasha Baker

Nationality: UK

Residence: Media City

“I live and work in Media City but I do travel a lot in Dubai, especially to Business Bay for work-related purposes. One of my main problems which is generally applicable to all Dubai roads is that speed limits drop too quickly and the transition from one speed to another is rather choppy. On Shaikh Zayed Road especially, there is a combination of driving styles and speed limits which makes it challenging to drive. I believe that on Umm Suqeim Road, the speed limit should be reduced to 60 kmph from 90 kmph as there are a lot of turns and signals.”