Dubai gears up to launch driverless, smart transport in new roadmap

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai gears up to launch driverless, smart transport in new roadmap

Autonomous drones, self-driving buses and taxis are all part of new smart transport roadmap for Dubai

  • Tesla Model S P85D.Image Credit: Supplied
  • Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum meets Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla in Dubai.Image Credit: WAM
  • TESLA Owners of the Tesla Model S show off their vehicles outside an Abu Dhabi-based shopping mall. (Supplied)Image Credit:
  • Tesla Model S
    A look at the Tesla Model S interior.Image Credit: Tesla Motors
  • Tesla Model S P85D.Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: Dubai's new smart transport roadmap that the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launched on Monday will accelerate the city's efforts in adopting autonomous technologies in the transport sector.

The five-year strategy ending in 2021, will see the implementation of 34 projects ranging from autonomous drones, self-driving buses and taxis as well as other innovative projects like expansion of pedestrian crossings and information kiosks.


 

As part of the efforts to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world, the RTA has already implemented 29 innovative projects over the last three years, said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

The roadmap will see RTA inviting leading international transport firms to take part in a competition that will help to bring out the best in autonomous technologies.

"The competition, which will be announced later this year, will have several segments and will be covering seven different modes of transport, including land, aerial and marine," said Ahmad Hashem Behroozian, CEO of RTA's Licensing Agency.

The idea, he said, is to look for the best technologies that are suitable for a city like Dubai.

Related Links

Behroozian said that an important focus of the roadmap is to build the ground for future technologies.

"Most of the autonomous technologies across the world are on trial now and nobody is sure which can be put into practice and when. So, we are trying to do is to make the city ready for all future technologies by developing safety standards, introducing relevant legislations as well as building the required infrastructure," said Behroozian.

More from Transport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

Road diversions in Abu Dhabi on Thursday
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat