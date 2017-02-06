DTC cabs achieve high safety rates

Dubai: Accident rates among more than half of Dubai taxis have gone down significantly over the last eight years, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed on Monday.

From 0.61 in 2009 to 0.23, the accident rates among the cabs of Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of RTA, are on par with some of the safest taxis in the world, said a senior DTC official.

DTC owns around 5,000 of the 9,841 taxis that operates in Dubai and its safety standards works as a benchmark for others, said Dr Yousuf Al Ali, CEO of DTC.

He attributed the result to a series of programmes and initiatives contributing to traffic safety in Dubai.

The figure achieved looks pretty good when benchmarked against the prevailing rate of taxi accidents in Singapore, deemed one of the best countries in terms of transportation, which is 0.2 per 100,000 km, he added.

Al Ali said that the DTC fleet clocked a distance of 94 million kilometres in 48 million trips in 2016.

“The DTC has introduced a package of traffic safety programmes, initiatives and projects. For instance, we have introduced the brake plus system where a four-way flasher system automatically operates once the driver applies the brake to slow down or suddenly stop, in order to minimise the chances of rear collisions,” said Al Ali.

Another initiative is the speed cap which ensures the cabs don’t exceed 120kph speed on highways.

“We have also identified geographical spots witnessing recurring accidents to analyse the causes and introduce remedial measures,” he added.

Al Ali said that the DTC is intending to launch a driver monitoring system via on board cameras to identify events of declining attentiveness or sudden sleeping of taxi drivers in order to avoid potential accidents.

“New and sophisticated measures will be adopted in training cabbies to sensitise them about road safety. The DTC has a unique system of incentives and rewards for motivating cabbies to improve the level of service,” said Al Ali.

As part of its efforts to maintain the safety of customers and maximise their satisfaction, the DTC has launched the Traffic Safety Award to felicitate the distinguished drivers whose records are free from accidents, offences and quality violations said Al Ali.