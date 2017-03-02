Commuter infractions decline on buses

Dubai: Infractions by public bus riders reduced in January and February this year as compared to the same period last year, said the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday.

“The field work teams of the Public Transport Agency reported 878 violations of fare payment evasion in January this year as compared to 1,248 violations in January 2016. And, 1,107 similar violations were reported in February this year as compared to 1,159 in the same month last year,” said Abdullah Al Mahri, Director of Transport Activities Monitoring at the RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

“The RTA’s Public Transport Agency reported a series of violations and malpractices such as fare payment evasion on the part of public bus riders during last year. Some of the offences relate to bus drivers as well as users of public bus facilities such as bus stations and air-conditioned shelters.”

A continued campaign to stop bad behaviour is in place for this year as well.

“The year-long ‘Rasid’ branded campaign is intended to improve the quality of public transport services in Dubai to enhance the satisfaction and happiness of users. It also seeks to curb any practices harmful to the progress of this sector and at the same time uphold the high tourist profile of the emirate,” said Al Mahri.

“Through Rasid, the Public Transport Agency has spotted a series of offences and the most recurrent ones relate to the use of public transport means and services and entry-exit of paid zones without paying the applicable tariff, and eating/drinking in restricted areas. Campaigns are ongoing to uproot these negative practices which inflict moral and material losses to the RTA and undermine the image of the RTA and Dubai emirate.”

The campaign was intensified twice last year. The first cycle lasted 19 days involving the participation of 58 inspectors who reported 5,693 offences, and the second continued for 23 days in which 36 inspectors took part and 8,813 offences were reported.

“The ultimate purpose of the campaign is to report negative practices, be it by bus drivers, riders, or users of public transport facilities, and report the applicable offences in a bid to curb these practices.”