Commercial licence plates renewal date deadline looms
Sharjah: The Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing at Sharjah Police has called on owners of car and auto parts shops to renew their commercial licence plates before January 29 to avoid fine
The fine for failing to renew is Dh1,000, said Colonel Rashid Al Bass, director of Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department at Sharjah Police.
Col Al Bass said it is obligatory to renew commercial at the beginning of the year.
The Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department at Sharjah Police works from 7am to 7pm from Sunday to Thursday, Col Al Bass said