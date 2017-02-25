Car registration can be renewed without paying fines of other vehicles
Abu Dhabi: Motorists who own multiple cars can renew the registration of one car without having to pay up any traffic fines recorded against the other, the Abu Dhabi Police announced in a statement on Saturday.
The new initiative aims to make it convenient for motorists to complete car registration procedures on time.
As usual, vehicle registration can be completed through the police’s online traffic portal, or through its smartphone applications.