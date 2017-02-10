320 distinctive car number plates to be auctioned

Dubai: The Licensing Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering about 320 distinctive vehicle-licensing plates through its upcoming 46th online auction.

The list of numbers on offer includes plates bearing H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R and S codes. The offering also includes motorcycle plates Code 2. Registration for the auction will start on Sunday and the bidding will open at 8am on February 19, and will continue for five days.

Sultan Al Marzouqi, Director of Vehicles Licensing at the RTA’s Licensing Agency, said online auctions are important to a large segment of the community. “This sort of auctions also contributes to the online service offering of the Vehicles Licensing Department under its annual plan aimed at improving the quality and standard of processing the public transaction.”

Al Marzouqi said participation in the auction requires registration via one of several communication channels, such as logging on to RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), or visiting any RTA’s Customer Happiness Centre in Dubai to seek assistance from staff in completing the registration process.

The potential bidder is required to pay Dh5,000 as a security deposit and Dh120 as a participation fee before the start of bidding, through a credit card, or a cheque made to RTA. The department refunds the security deposit to bidders after the auction ends. The bidder must have a vehicle registered in Dubai or a driving licence issued in Dubai.

“A team from RTA’s Call Centre has been furnished with all information related to the auction. It stands ready to respond to any public inquiries made through toll-free number 8009090 about the procedures of participation or payment,” said Al Marzouqi.