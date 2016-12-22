Stunt shows, fireworks to ring in new year at Global Village

Dubai: A circus performance, stunt show, parade and then fireworks will ring in the New Year at Global Village, Dubai’s popular outdoor festival park.

The day before, on Friday, Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram will perform at the park, kicking off the weekend’s festivities.

Then on Saturday, at 4:30pm on New Year’s eve, shortly after Global Village opens to the public, the main celebrations will being with a circus performance on the park’s main cultural stage.

At 5pm, a special show from Global Village’s multi-coloured mascots will get going and children will be invited to take part on the stage.

An hour later, a show called Movies Live will showcase different genres through a special revolving stage.

At 7:45pm, a stunt show will take place at the stunt arena.

Some 45 minutes later, a special parade will be held with more than 300 performers from across the 75 countries represented at Global Village. Meanwhile, back at the main stage, a children’s show with special effects will be staged. From 10:30pm, DJ Nawaf will perform, alongside the City Jam show.

Finally, after the last minutes countdown at the big wheel of Fantasy Island, a large fireworks display will begin at the stroke of midnight.

All the New Year’s Eve attractions will be covered by the standard Dh15 entry free. Global Village will remain open until 2am in the morning.