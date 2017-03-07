Sections of Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach closed
Abu Dhabi: A large section of the Corniche in the capital is expected to remain closed until May 5, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City announced in a statement sent on Tuesday (March 7).
The closed area includes Gates 1 and 2 of the Family Beach, as well as the Lagoon Beach, and this closure has been in place since February 20.
It will help facilitate preparations and the organisation of the upcoming Mother of the National Festival, which will kick off on March 26 and continue till April 4.
Directional signs on the beach will inform visitors about which sections do not permit access.