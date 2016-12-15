Mobile
Nivin Pauly to attend Kerala festival in Global Village

Event catering to Malayalee expats to feature popular singers, dancers and traditional art forms

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Global Village will be hosting a special festival for its Malayalee guests called Keralotsavam on December 23.

The highlight of the festival is expected to be the attendance of popular Malayalee actor Nivin Pauly as the celebrity guest along with power-packed performances by popular singers and celebrity dancers.

The cultural evening will include performances by award-winning playback singers Shweta Mohan and Hari Charan known for their hit numbers and powerful stage performances, who will also be accompanied by Bennet and the Band. Idea Star Singer fame and playback singer Najeem Arshad is also slated to perform during Keralostavam.

The special evening will feature performances by celebrity dancer Shamna Kasim and film choreographer Sajna Najam who will be accompanied by 12 dancers.

The festival will also include authentic traditional culture of Kerala which will be displayed through the performances of famous temple art forms of Panchavadyam, classical dance-and-play form of Kathakali and the ladies’ folk dance called Thiruvathira, performed during festivals traditionally.

The festival will be open to the public at Global Village from 9pm within the entry fee of Dh15.

Global Village’s opening hours are from 4pm to 12am on Saturday to Wednesday and from 4pm to 1am on Thursdays and Fridays in addition to public holidays. Mondays at Global Village are family and ladies-only days.

Dubai
India
Dubai
India
