New baggage rules at Dubai airport from March 8, 2017

The new rules at Dubai International will not allow over-sized baggage or irregularly shaped ones.

Dubai: Airport authorities are enforcing stricter baggage rules that may change the way you pack your suitcase.

The new rules will come into effect on March 8, 2017.

What are they?

No irregular shaped bags No oversized bags No round bags All bags should have a flat surface

"Dubai International provides some of the most sophisticated baggage systems in the world," said Ali Angizeh, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai International.

"However, even the most technologically advanced systems can be disrupted by irregular shaped or oversized bags. Bags that are round or do not have a flat surface of any kind are by far the largest source of baggage jams.

"These jams can shut down sections of our system, delay baggage delivery to the aircraft and inconvenience our customers," he said.

According to the rules, round bags that do not have a flat surface will not be checked-in.

Dubai Airports has also advised all airlines operating into the airport of the new regulations that will take place next month.

"Passengers, who show up at the airport with non-compliant baggage, will also be given the option to have it repacked in boxes for a fee."

Stretching 140 kilometres and covering a surface area of 75 football fields, DXB's baggage handling system is among the largest in the world. It has 15,000 trays and is powered by 21,000 motors.

Dubai International Airport handled approximately 9.3 million bags in January this year. A bag spends an average of 29 minutes in the baggage system at DXB.