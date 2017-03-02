New baggage rules at Dubai airport from March 8, 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New baggage rules at Dubai airport from March 8, 2017

Passengers who show up at the airport with non-compliant baggage will have to repack in boxes for a fee

Image Credit: GN Archives
The new rules at Dubai International will not allow over-sized baggage or irregularly shaped ones.
 

Dubai: Airport authorities are enforcing stricter baggage rules that may change the way you pack your suitcase.

The new rules will come into effect on March 8, 2017.

What are they?

  1. No irregular shaped bags
  2. No oversized bags
  3. No round bags
  4. All bags should have a flat surface

"Dubai International provides some of the most sophisticated baggage systems in the world," said Ali Angizeh, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai International.

"However, even the most technologically advanced systems can be disrupted by irregular shaped or oversized bags. Bags that are round or do not have a flat surface of any kind are by far the largest source of baggage jams.

"These jams can shut down sections of our system, delay baggage delivery to the aircraft and inconvenience our customers," he said.

According to the rules, round bags that do not have a flat surface will not be checked-in.

Dubai Airports has also advised all airlines operating into the airport of the new regulations that will take place next month.

"Passengers, who show up at the airport with non-compliant baggage, will also be given the option to have it repacked in boxes for a fee."

Stretching 140 kilometres and covering a surface area of 75 football fields, DXB's baggage handling system is among the largest in the world. It has 15,000 trays and is powered by 21,000 motors.

Dubai International Airport handled approximately 9.3 million bags in January this year. A bag spends an average of 29 minutes in the baggage system at DXB. 

More from Tourism

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETourism

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Tourism

3D masterpieces await you at this venue
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March