Honey festival to uplift profile of Hatta

Four day event part of initiative to develop eco-friendly tourism in Hatta

Gulf News
 

Dubai: As part of Hatta’s comprehensive development plan launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality will open the Hatta Honey Festival, the first event of its kind in the UAE, in Hatta Heritage Village.

The four-day event, which begins on February 1, will see the participation of 25 beekeepers, both from the UAE and overseas, who will showcase different varieties of natural honey products made in the UAE and the wider region, the Dubai Media Office said in a press release on Sunday.

The festival will feature a number of activities and events on the sidelines including tent shops, an exhibition for honey products, lectures, specialised sessions and training courses on beekeeping.

The festival will introduce the public to different types of honey and how to identify these based on colour, texture, taste and smell.

The event is part of a larger initiative to enhance services and tourism facilities in Hatta.

Dubai Municipality is one of the authorities responsible for supervising the comprehensive development plan of Hatta. The Dh1.3 billion plan is aimed at further developing Hatta socially and economically by raising its profile and transforming the area into an attractive destination for eco-friendly tourism.

