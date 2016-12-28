High-speed action and stunt show begins at Global Village

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

High-speed action and stunt show begins at Global Village

New stunt arena for 1,000 people set up for ‘Speed…Chase…Action!’ show

Image Credit: Courtesy: Global Village
A thrilling stunt show with car chases and motor bikes, ‘Speed…Chase…Action!’ is the most riveting show of the 21st Season at Global Village
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Car chases, motorbike flips and stunts await visitors at Global Village at this season’s most captivating stunt show ‘Speed…Chase…Action!’

A first production of its kind, the show, filled with high-speed action and stunts, offers guests a front row opportunity to experience a movie-like show, organisers said in a press release.

To enhance viewers’ experience and increase the thrill of the show, Global Village has built a new stunt arena specifically for this show, with a seating area that accommodates an audience of more than 1,000 people. The arena has been modelled after a town centre, and uses high-grade visual and lighting effects, in addition to large screens on the side that allow guests a closer view of the action taking place.

The highlight of entertainment this season, the show has been entirely produced and designed by Global Village’s production and entertainment team and follows a plotline that involves over 30 international talented stunt performers.

The show starts with a news reporter covering a live event that is taken over by a group of thieves who attempt to rob the town museum of a highly prized ‘Black Pearl’. Shortly after, the action moves to the arrival of the cops who show up and shift the show into a high-gear performance, with a chase and action stunts that include everything from bikes to a zip liner to fire blasts before capturing the criminals and bringing them to justice.

Combining thrill and excitement with its automotive action, the show offers guests a first-hand experience of stunts on 4x4 buggies, motorbikes and sports car drifts along with free-style stunts and bike flips that seem to defy the laws of gravity.

The zip-line and free-fall stunts are enhanced with visual and sound effects that include flame and explosive effects to elevate the experience of the viewer, recreating an almost real-life scene straight out of a movie.

The show attracts large crowds given its interactive narrative that encourages viewer participation with the show’s cast, as well as photo opportunities once the show is over. It is performed three times a day until the end of season on the April 8, 2017.

Expand

Share your views

More from Tourism

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETourism

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Tourism

Visitors flock to UAE for holiday season
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan