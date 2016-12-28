High-speed action and stunt show begins at Global Village

A thrilling stunt show with car chases and motor bikes, ‘Speed…Chase…Action!’ is the most riveting show of the 21st Season at Global Village

Dubai: Car chases, motorbike flips and stunts await visitors at Global Village at this season’s most captivating stunt show ‘Speed…Chase…Action!’

A first production of its kind, the show, filled with high-speed action and stunts, offers guests a front row opportunity to experience a movie-like show, organisers said in a press release.

To enhance viewers’ experience and increase the thrill of the show, Global Village has built a new stunt arena specifically for this show, with a seating area that accommodates an audience of more than 1,000 people. The arena has been modelled after a town centre, and uses high-grade visual and lighting effects, in addition to large screens on the side that allow guests a closer view of the action taking place.

The highlight of entertainment this season, the show has been entirely produced and designed by Global Village’s production and entertainment team and follows a plotline that involves over 30 international talented stunt performers.

The show starts with a news reporter covering a live event that is taken over by a group of thieves who attempt to rob the town museum of a highly prized ‘Black Pearl’. Shortly after, the action moves to the arrival of the cops who show up and shift the show into a high-gear performance, with a chase and action stunts that include everything from bikes to a zip liner to fire blasts before capturing the criminals and bringing them to justice.

Combining thrill and excitement with its automotive action, the show offers guests a first-hand experience of stunts on 4x4 buggies, motorbikes and sports car drifts along with free-style stunts and bike flips that seem to defy the laws of gravity.

The zip-line and free-fall stunts are enhanced with visual and sound effects that include flame and explosive effects to elevate the experience of the viewer, recreating an almost real-life scene straight out of a movie.

The show attracts large crowds given its interactive narrative that encourages viewer participation with the show’s cast, as well as photo opportunities once the show is over. It is performed three times a day until the end of season on the April 8, 2017.