Etihad Museum hosts UAE postal history exhibition

Dubai: Rare stamps, letters, artworks and archives from the UAE’s history are on show at the Etihad Museum in Dubai.

The exhibition, which was put together from a private collection, showcases the UAE’s postal history, and will be on display until April 30.

In 1909, six decades before unification, local postal services began. Then, in the years before the UAE was formed in 1971, each of the seven emirates began to print its own stamps.

The exhibition is sourced from the President of Emirates Philatelic Association, Abdullah Khoory, as well as some other items and images from Emirates Post and other historical archives.

Located on Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach, not far from Satwa, Etihad Museum is situated beneath Union House — the historic location where the agreement forming the nation was signed in 1971.

“The evolution of the UAE’s postal services reflects the story of the Nation’s growth, in which communication has played a vital role by strengthening the country’s internal discourse while also connecting it with the wider world,“ said Abdullah Al Falasi, the museum’s director.

The museum is open from 10am to 8pm, seven days a week and all year round.

Admission fees range from Dh25 for ages 25 and over, Dh20 per person for group bookings and Dh10 for ages 5 to 24. Children under the age of 5 and visitors enjoy free entry.

Visitors are also able to enjoy reading books at the Dubai Public Library branch within the museum, which holds 3,000 different titles on the UAE’s national and social history.