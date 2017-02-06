Youth club launched for people with disabilities

Support group meetings for parents of people with disabilities are also arranged.

The members of the club get a chance to interact with each other during the meetings.

Around 20 teens and youth attended the club’s activities last month in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: A youth club for people with disabilities has been launched by a foundation in Abu Dhabi to help them develop skills required to lead a more independent life.

The Youth Talent Club (YTC) by SEDRA (services for educational development research and awareness), a non-profit organisation, has started running 90-minute events every two weeks for people with disabilities aged between 16 and 29 years.

Around 20 teenagers and young people with disabilities gathered at the capital’s Fairmont Bab Al Bahr last month to take part in the club activities, which included learning about meeting new people, meditation, group tasks and a scavenger hunt.

“We use the youth club, first and foremost, as a learning opportunity. Young people learn life skills and they learn all the core skills that they need to enter the workforce,” Reem Al Fahim, SEDRA CEO, told Gulf News.

Al Fahim said that the youth club was established to provide a solution to a number of issues that the foundation identified young people with disabilities faced, namely lack of curricular activities and training to prepare them for an independent and more healthy future.

“The first sessions are setting the foundations courses. Soon we are going to have a walk and encourage group sporting activities,” said Al Fahim.

“They (people with disabilities) come in every other week and meet with other young adults. When they meet they make arrangements to meet with each other between the two weeks,” she added.

The attendees are from all backgrounds and with a wide range of disabilities, including autism and down syndrome. It is an English speaking youth club however, organisers said they hope to have an Arabic speaking only Youth Club run in parallel soon.

Meetings are set-up with strict timings, structures and agendas to reinforce the skills and responsibilities required in a work environment, and Al Fahim stressed that tardiness would not be tolerated.

The events are ran by SEDRA staff and volunteers who have been trained by the foundation.

The foundation has also set-up support group meetings for parents’ of people with disabilities to help them guide their children to a more independent life and to assist them with issues they face.

The first meeting focused on protection of people with disabilities without being overprotective and was conducted by Professor Eman Gaad, SEDRA Lead Training Consultant and the Dean for Faculty of Education at the British University in Dubai.

“SEDRA would like to provide a balanced approach between protection and independence. Once they (young people with disabilities) are independent this is a gateway for employment and earning a living. This is the big picture,” said Professor Gaad.

“We would like parents to push their children for employment,” she added.

Professor Gaad said the meetings also provide a powerful support network for parents who are often under pressure and feel guilty that they are not doing enough.

“In a support group parents feel that they are not alone and that they can share sensitive issues about their children. They are not a shamed to have a child with disability. They don’t feel that they have shortcoming or they are not doing what they should be doing,” said Professor Gaad.

“It is very important to feel that this is a common problem rather than a personal issue,” she added.

Anyone interested in volunteering or providing a venue to support the youth club can contact SEDRA for more information.

Next Youth Talent Club Meeting

Location: Qasr Al Hosn

Date & Time: February 12, 4.45pm to 6.30pm

Who can attend: Anyone with disability, speaks English, aged between 16 to 29.

To register email: info@sedra.org

Cost: Free