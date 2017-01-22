Writing books for children is hard work

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Writing books for children is hard work

Well-known author Fatima Sharafeddine says talent alone is not enough, one must know what young readers will be drawn to

Gulf News
 

Dubai: For Fatima Sharafeddine, an award-winning author of books for children and young adults, this genre is no child’s play. Talent is necessary but it is not the only thing to become a successful author of books for young minds. “There are many challenges that a writer faces. Being disciplined and writing on a daily basis is a big challenge, but I have to stick to it no matter what. Talent is necessary, but not sufficient. A successful writer is one who is a hard worker,” said Sharafeddine, who has authored 110 books, which have been translated into more than 14 languages.

An author for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2017, taking place in March, she attends several book fairs during the year and also participates in a variety of conferences and author tours in Arab countries and in Europe. “Writing is an avenue to express my thoughts as well as my deepest feelings [of pain, joy, anxiety, fear, love etc]. It also permits me to put my imagination into words, and words into stories for children,” she told Gulf News.

The themes she pursues vary, depending on the issue on her mind at the time of writing.

“It could be a rhyming book of a funny story, but it could also be a story about bullying, empowering girls, facing difficulties and overcoming them, accepting the other etc.” She was first published in 2004 and has since become a full-time writer in the ‘Children and Young Adult’ genre.

She offers creative writing workshops to aspiring authors interested in writing for children and currently lives in Brussels and Beirut.

Being a children’s books’ author comes with its peculiar set of challenges, she said. “I need to be always up to date with the issues that matter to the children and teens I am writing for. To be able to do so, I have to be in contact with them to understand them as well as to get their feedback on my stories. The big challenge is to find the balance between my own needs of expression and the current needs of my readers.”

In the Arab world, when compared to the West, children’s literature appears to be comparatively less popular. However, Sharafeddine pointed out that Arabic children’s literature has “taken a big leap forward in the past decade”.

“We have now tens of publishing houses that are specialised in children’s literature in the various Arab countries. We also have more and more high-quality texts, illustrations, and production. Literary conferences, workshops and awards that are dedicated to children’s literature are factors that have played a major role in the development of the field,” said Sharafeddine.

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates Airline
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Follow UAE laws, diplomat tells Filipinos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Man dies trying to catch a glimpse of SRK

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Etihad CEO James Hogan to step down

Etihad CEO James Hogan to step down

'Strategic ties with India are above all'

'Strategic ties with India are above all'