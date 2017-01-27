Women crime victims receive free make-up training

Reem Bishr, Communication Director, L’Oréal Middle East

Dubai: Seven beneficiaries have successfully completed the first L’Oréal Middle East Makeup Artistry Training, held in partnership with Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC).

The graduation ceremony was attended recently by L’Oréal Middle East and DFWAC representatives, including Shaikha Al Mansouri, assistant director-general for corporate support at DFWAC.

The training focuses on helping rehabilitate victims of domestic abuse, human trafficking and all women-related cases under DFWAC’s umbrella. It is run under L’Oréal Foundation’s ‘Beauty For a Better Life’ programme, a worldwide philanthropic programme that provides disadvantaged people with tuition-free training.

The seven graduates will join the Beauty for a Better Life community of over 4,300 beneficiaries trained from 25 counties across Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East in 2016.

As part of their professional reintegration plan, L’Oréal has helped them create portfolios to showcase their talent and demonstrate their make-up skills to future employers. This is also coupled with CV-making and social media workshops conducted by HR and digital experts.

Al Mansouri said: “We would like to thank L’Oréal for this programme, which will make a difference in the lives of abuse victims. We hope that it will assist in reintegrating them into the society by helping them enter the labour market and provide a steady source of income that they can rely on to fulfil their daily life requirements.”

Thierry Houssin, managing director of L’Oréal Middle East, said: “At L’Oréal, we believe that everyone can be a change-maker. ‘Beauty For a Better Life’ programme was founded in 2009 with two simple beliefs — that education is the freedom to choose and build one’s own future, and beauty professions positively impact motivation, self-confidence, foster creativity and motivate individuals to take on new challenges.”

Building on the pilot programme, the aim will be to carry out a minimum of two make-up artistry training courses per year.