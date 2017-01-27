Women crime victims receive free make-up training

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Women crime victims receive free make-up training

Rehabilitation programme focuses on victims of domestic abuse, human trafficking and other women-related cases

Image Credit:
Reem Bishr, Communication Director, L’Oréal Middle East
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Seven beneficiaries have successfully completed the first L’Oréal Middle East Makeup Artistry Training, held in partnership with Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC).

The graduation ceremony was attended recently by L’Oréal Middle East and DFWAC representatives, including Shaikha Al Mansouri, assistant director-general for corporate support at DFWAC.

The training focuses on helping rehabilitate victims of domestic abuse, human trafficking and all women-related cases under DFWAC’s umbrella. It is run under L’Oréal Foundation’s ‘Beauty For a Better Life’ programme, a worldwide philanthropic programme that provides disadvantaged people with tuition-free training.

The seven graduates will join the Beauty for a Better Life community of over 4,300 beneficiaries trained from 25 counties across Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East in 2016.

As part of their professional reintegration plan, L’Oréal has helped them create portfolios to showcase their talent and demonstrate their make-up skills to future employers. This is also coupled with CV-making and social media workshops conducted by HR and digital experts.

Al Mansouri said: “We would like to thank L’Oréal for this programme, which will make a difference in the lives of abuse victims. We hope that it will assist in reintegrating them into the society by helping them enter the labour market and provide a steady source of income that they can rely on to fulfil their daily life requirements.”

Thierry Houssin, managing director of L’Oréal Middle East, said: “At L’Oréal, we believe that everyone can be a change-maker. ‘Beauty For a Better Life’ programme was founded in 2009 with two simple beliefs — that education is the freedom to choose and build one’s own future, and beauty professions positively impact motivation, self-confidence, foster creativity and motivate individuals to take on new challenges.”

Building on the pilot programme, the aim will be to carry out a minimum of two make-up artistry training courses per year.

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Honey festival to uplift profile of Hatta
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services