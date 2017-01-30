Mobile
Unique heart surgery simulated at Arab Health

Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital UK carried out simulation for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, that affects mostly the young

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital (RB & HH), UK, carried out a simulation of a unique heart surgery at the UK pavilion of Arab Health 2017 that could save the life of young people, particularly athletes suffering from this inherited heart disorder that could result in death.

Dr Antonis Patazis, consultant cardiologist at RB & HH, told Gulf News that Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy or thickening of the heart muscle was an inherited disorder that was often found in children of consanguine marriages. “Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is the most common inherited cardiac condition that can affect anyone, at any age, and it can affect several members of a family. People suffering from it feel a tightening in the chest region, breathlessness, fatigue, palpitation and if left untreated, can result in death. The incidence is 1 in 500 people worldwide, but it is quite high in this region,” he said.

The condition can be ascertained by a screening and the hospital usually runs a test to see if the candidate fits the profile for a surgery.

Dr Fabio De Robertis, adult consultant cardiac and transplant surgeon at RB & HH, performed the one-hour simulation using a cow’s heart to demonstrate how the thickened heart muscle could be trimmed down to clear the blockage and save a life.

