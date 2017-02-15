Mobile
UAE's first nanosatellite launched into space

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, American University of Sharjah have announce new milestone

 

Dubai: The UAE has launched its first nanosatellite into outer space on Wednesday.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and the American University of Sharjah (AUS) have announced the successful launch of Nayif-1.

The launch occurred at 7.58 in the morning (UAE local time). Nayif-1 takes on added importance as an educational project launched by MBRSC in cooperation with AUS with the goal of providing hands-on experience to Emirati engineering students on designing, building, testing and operating nanosatellites.

Nanosatellite

The UAE's first nanosatellite Nayif-1 is successfully launched into space,it is part of a joint project between @MBRSpaceCentre & @AUSharjah

