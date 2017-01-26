UAE leaders send Republic Day greetings to India
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory cable to President Pranab Mukherjee of India on the occasion of India’s Republic Day.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables to President Mukherjee.