UAE dialogue: Every idea counts as young people pitch effective ways to give

Dubai: How do you get the best ideas from people, young and old alike, and get them on your side in planning and carrying out relevant and effective charity work?

Engage them in a virtual dialogue, through social media.

That's what Shamma Al Mazroui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, kicked off the second virtual dialogue on Twitter between 3pm and 4pm, calling it an important step in their preparation for the Giving Retreat.

Starting the session on her account, she said: “Engaging our young people and society as a whole in an open dialogue about finding ways to serve those in need, both within our nation and beyond our borders, is an important step in our preparation for the Giving Retreat.”

Users quickly began interacting with Al Mazroui, sending out their suggestions on Twitter with the #YearOfGiving hashtag. Many focused on the topic of youth, and how they can contribute to the Year of Giving.

A tweet from @3bdullah said: “I suggest focusing more on students in schools, since we have enough time to volunteer and we can put our energy to serve the country and humanity.”

User @alisalemuae said: “I suggest including university and school students in humanitarian campaigns that the nation carries outside the UAE.”

While @abelhoul sent a question to Al Mazroui saying: “It is a great initiative, minister, but how do you think we can encourage youth towards volunteerism and entrepreneurship?”

In response, Al Mazroui said: “I believe that the youth here carry values of goodness which were already instilled in them by our leaders. The challenge is to find opportunities for their potential.”

Another user @Aljanaahi tweeted to Al Mazroui asking how the youth can contribute to the initiatives of the Year of Giving and in response Al Mazroui said: “The youth can contribute with their ideas, energy and skills… It is open for everyone to make a difference in the community.”

The virtual dialogue is being held in the run-up to the Giving Retreat scheduled on Wednesday under the directive of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Earlier in the day, Ohoud Al Roumi, the UAE Minister of State for Happiness held the first virtual session on Twitter from 1pm to 2pm, also engaging hundreds of users.

The goal of the dialogue sessions is to engage with Twitter users and take note of ideas and suggestions to be shared with government officials and retreat participants who can shape them into actionable programmes and initiatives that serve the strategic goals of the retreat and the wider UAE Year of Giving.